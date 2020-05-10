With educational institutes closed, Andhra govt turns to digital platforms

So far, 5,979 classes have been organised covering various streams such as B.Tech, M.Tech, BA, MA, MCA, MBA, among others. Representational image/ gettyimages.in So far, 5,979 classes have been organised covering various streams such as B.Tech, M.Tech, BA, MA, MCA, MBA, among others. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

With educational institutes in the state closed due to the lockdown, the Andhra Pradesh government has started online classes for UG and PG students in the state. Also, classes are being broadcast on Doordarshan and local radio channels for class 10 students. According to officials, over 24,000 students from government colleges in the state are now attending these online classes, held by around 933 teachers. The aim of the move, they said, was to complete the pending syllabus.

Further, for students who may not be able to login at a particular time or do not have proper connectivity, lectures on various subjects are being uploaded on YouTube and the links are being shared. Lecture notes are also being shared thought WhatsApp and e-mail. So far, 5,979 classes have been organised covering various streams such as B.Tech, M.Tech, BA, MA, MCA, MBA, among others.

“The online classes have become very popular and we will include more courses shortly. Virtual classes have also been started for class 10 students,” said Education Minister A Suresh. Universities are also encouraging students to enroll for free online courses from various available platforms and utilise government resources like SWAYAM.

For school education, classes are being broadcast on Doordarshan for class 10 students for two hours everyday in the morning. Some lessons are being broadcast in the evening on local radio. The state’s self-learning app ‘Abhyasa’ has also been updated with class 10 syllabus and mock-test papers have been posted on the platform for students to practice.

According to officials, going further, from June-July onwards, teaching for classes below 10 will also be held on digital platforms.

