With Class 12 boards deferred, students worried about college admissions  

With CBSE and several state boards having rescheduled the class 12 board exams, board aspirants are now worried about undergraduate (UG) admissions. Students are most concerned about those universities that follow a cut-off-based admission process on class 12 boards marks such as the University of Delhi (DU) and Mumbai University (MU).

PC Joshi, pro-vice chancellor, DU, told indianexpress.com, that going ahead with DU admissions without the CBSE board exam results is very difficult because every year more than 90 per cent of applicants are from the central board.

“This year, we had planned to provide 50 per cent weightage to class 12 marks and 50 per cent to Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) score. The fate of board exams is now uncertain but we have not yet decided if we will go ahead with only the entrance exam. DU admissions will continue to be merit-based; however, the criteria may get changed based on CBSE’s decision on board exams,” Joshi said.

Harsh Gangwani, class 12 student of Jai Hindi College, Mumbai, said that postponing the board exams is not a wise decision and will waste several months of a student’s career.

“The exams should have been cancelled as we do not know when the condition will be conducive to conduct the exams. Consequently, professional examinations such as chartered accountancy (CA), company secretary (CS), will also have to be rescheduled and the next academic year will also be delayed,” he added.

There are students who are worried that some universities may switch to entrance exams instead of merit-based admissions. “DU and IP University might roll out their entrance tests. Students are not prepared for sudden entrance exams as the syllabus and the registration process has not been shared yet. We are already three months late in the academic cycle, it would be helpful if such details are shared with us now,” said Aditya Gaur, a class 12 student, Paramount International School, Dwarka. He aspires to join BCA or BSc course at DU.

Students are also concerned about various competitive exams as most of them will also get rescheduled and aspirants may get lesser time to prepare.

“Seeing the current situation of the pandemic the decision made has its pros and cons. The postponement might take a toll on the students appearing for entrance exams, be it CLAT, SLAT, AILET or the students appearing for JEE Advanced, BITSAT and NEET since the board exams dates might clash with these examinations and reduce the number of days before the exam which would have been utilised for revision for the exams,” said Shivangi Vikas Mishra, Class 12 student, SAI International School, Meerut.