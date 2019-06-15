With all India rank 94 in JEE Advanced 2019, Yatin Jindal tops Tricity

The much-awaited results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced sent ripples of excitement across the Tricity with a large number of students clearing the exam. Panchkula fared better then its sister cities bagging three out of the four toppers.

Earlier, technical glitches affected the website that was supposed to show the JEE (Advanced) 2019 results causing worry among candidates who logged in to see the results. The allocation of seats will commence from June 16. While JEE-Mains is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, JEE-Advanced is for the ones seeking admission to IITs.

Master the basics

Yatin Jindal (18), who stood first in the Tricity with an all India rank (AIR) of 94, says he always had an interest in books related to science and astronomy, which later developed into interest in physics and chemistry.

Yatin says that he does not believe in long-term goals but tries to achieve small goals, and at present his goal is to get admission in Computer Sciences at IIT-Delhi.

The youngster, who believes in balance between work and play, says his father Sanjeev Kumar, a chief manager at Allahabad Bank, and mother Deepika Gupta have been his biggest motivators.

Speaking about his study schedule, he says he has been studying for five-six hours a day besides coaching. ‘’It’s important to focus and understand the basics well. I focused on NCERT books and some other school study material.’’

The youngster called social media a complete waste of time. ‘’It actually demotivates youngsters and gives a fake reason to be happy.’’

Practise a lot

Adit Khokkar, who stood second in the Tricity with all India rank of 102, says that his father Vikrant Khokkar, a businessman, and his mother Sonia Chaudhary, a school teacher, motivated him to study since he started school. Sharing his secret of success, Adit said that he has always focussed on conceptual knowledge and practised the application of that knowledge.

While being a regular classroom student, he realised that covering a topic is not enough till the questions related to it are not practised. “Speed can be compromised but not accuracy,” says Adit when asked to define the best instruction he got during preparation.

Adit, who did his schooling from Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, loves music and spends his time listening to music whenever he wants to relax after studies. He doesn’t use phone for social networking or games.

Adit wants to join IIT-Delhi with CS branch. Adit is a Kishore Vaigyanika Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) scholar, and National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) scholar.

Stay away from social media

Shivesh Gupta of Panchkula bagged AIR 108 to stand third in the Tricity.

Shivesh, who plans to take admission in IIT Mumbai, said he used to study for 4-5 hours daily besides taking coaching classes. “I was inspired to secure good marks from my sister who is doing postgraduation in Geology. She has been helping me a lot,’’ he says.

His father Vinay Vishnu Gupta is a businessman, while his mother Neeru Bala is a homemaker.

‘’I had an interest in technical subjects since schooling, which led me to engineering,’’ says the youngster who did his schooling from Manav Mangal.

Social media is a big no-no for Shivesh. “I think instead of going on social media, one should relax by playing some sports or doing some recreational activities.”

Perseverance the key for topper among girls

Pranjal Beniwal, who secured the 282nd rank, was the Tricity topper among girls. Pranjal, who did her schooling from Little Flower Convent, says she got interested in engineering when she was in Class IX.

Daughter of businessman Sunil Beniwal and Sunita Beniwal, who is also into business, Pranjal has a younger brother and sister.

For the last two years, she has been studying for eight to 10 hours a day, which included her coaching classes. But it was not all work, no play for her. “I made it a point to play badminton for at least an hour a day,’’ says Pranjal, who also enjoys listening to music.

Pranjal, who is not against social media, says she used her mobile to share assignments and for other class-related work. “I would also scroll through it once or twice a day.’’

The secret of her success, she says, is perseverance. “You have good days and bad days. The trick is to never lose heart and carry on preparing. Also, practise a lot.’’

This bright young girl has set her sights on studying computer science at IIT-Delhi.

Incidentally, Pranjal is a good friend of both Jayesh Singla and Shivesh Gupta as the three studied at the same coaching institute.

North zone topper from Patiala

Jayesh Singla of Patiala is the IIT-North Zone topper (male) with the all India rank of 17 in JEE Advance 2019. A resident of Patiala, this 18-year-old has been camping in Chandigarh to prepare for the entrance exam. Jayesh told Newsline that he studied for five-six hours every day besides attending coaching classes five times a week for five hours each.

He also emphasised the importance of taking tests and completing the assignments. “Tests are very important as they instil confidence in you and make you comfortable for the exam. If you regularly take tests, you get very familiar with the exam pattern and don’t get nervous on D-day. Completing the assignments is also very essential as you can figure out your weakness and strengths and work accordingly.’’

When not deep in his books, Jayesh enjoys listening to music and going out for walks. ‘’I also like to play cricket at times,’’ he says.

His advice for the JEE aspirants: “Focus on all three subjects equally, don’t ignore any subject.’’

He also advises against social media. ‘’I used social media in my free time and then completely focused on studying when I had to study. One should strike a fine balance between studying and using social media platforms.’’

Jayesh’s father Ajay Kumar Singla and mother Monika Gupta are both doctors by profession but Jayesh chose to be an engineer. His aim is to become a computer programmer after graduating from IIT-Mumbai. He says his role models are his parents and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.