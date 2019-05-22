With 99%, Class X topper Sougata Das records highest ever score in West Bengal board exam

In a first, a student has scored 99 per cent marks in the ‘madhyamik’ (secondary) examination conducted by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).

Advertising

Sougata Das from Mahammad Deshpran Vidyapith in East Midnapore district scored 694 out of 700 marks (99.14 per cent) even as WBSSE recorded its highest pass percentage with 86.07 per cent students emerging successful. In 2018, 85.49 per cent students had passed the examination.

“This is for the first time in the history of Madhyamik examination that a student has scored 99 per cent marks. This year, we have also recorded the highest pass percentage in Madhyamik examinations,” WBBSE president Kalyanmoy Ganguly said.

Shreyashi Paul from Falakata Girls High School in North Bengal’s Alipurduar district and Debasmita Saha from Ila Devi Girls High School in Cooch Behar district came second with 691 marks (98.71 per cent).

Advertising

Camelia Roy from Raiganj Girls High School in North Dinajpur district and Bratin Mondal from Santipur Municipal High School in Nadia district came third with 689 marks (98.42 per cent). A total of 51 students featured in the top 10 merit list, of which 50 are from district schools and 21 are girls.

Congratulating the students, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted, “Congratulations to all students who excelled and all those who took the Madhyamik exams. Good wishes to your parents, your teachers and good luck for all your future endeavours.”

Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi congratulated the successful candidates as well as their teachers and guardians. “Madhyamik Examination is a very important step in the career of a student. They become successful in life and take part in the great task of serving the nation. Even those whose attempts remained futile need not despair and they should remember that they will again get chance to prove themselves,” the Governor said in a statement.

A total of 10,50,397 students had appeared for the examination. The pass percentage of male candidates is 89.97 per cent, while for female candidates it stood at 82.87.