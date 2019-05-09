With 99.25% ISC score, Kolkata girl Richa Singh dons role of senior cop for a day

It was a special day at the office of the Deputy Commissioner, South East Division (SED), on Wednesday.

A 17-year-old girl in school uniform was on the boss’s chair as ‘Honorary Deputy Commissioner of Police’. Richa Singh gave orders and took reports from all officers in charge of police stations under the division from 6am till noon. She was escorted by her father, Inspector Rajesh Kumar Singh, to two police stations she inspected.

It was a way chosen by the Commissioner, Dr Rajesh Kumar, to felicitate Richa who secured the fourth rank nationally in the ISC Class 12 examinations, the results of which were announced on Tuesday. An arts student of GD Birla Centre for Education, Richa scored 99.25 per cent.

From the Honorary DC’s chair, the most important order she gave in the day was to her father to return home early. “Since I was allowed to give an order to any of them, I preferred to order my father to return home early. It was really special, he went back early after taking due permission from his seniors.,.” Richa said.

During her six hours in the chair, Richa examined the functioning of CCTV cameras in the area and met the officers in the station.

Kolkata Police posted tweeted photos with the message: “Richa Singh, daughter of Inspector Rajesh Kumar Singh, Additional Officer in Charge of Gariahat police station… She was felicitated this afternoon by Commissioner of Police Dr Rajesh Kumar.”