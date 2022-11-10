With 2184 candidates getting into IITs, Rajasthan tops state-wise list of JEE-Advanced success rate

Keeping with the trend over the last few years, Rajasthan has yet again topped the state-wise break up of students bagging seats in all the IITs across the country with a success rate of 15 per cent. A total of 2,184 candidates out of 13,801 who appeared for the JEE-Advanced from Rajasthan got into IITs this year.

The JEE-2022 counselling process held by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) concluded last month by IIT Bombay, which was the organising institution this year. IIT Bombay Director Professor Subhasis Chaudhury shared on his social media account the success rate of candidates from each state and Union territory in JEE-Advanced.

In terms of the absolute number of candidates who have been allotted seats in the 23 IITs across India, Rajasthan has the highest. Chandigarh too has recorded a success rate of 15 per cent with 120 of the 765 candidates making it to the IITs. Uttar Pradesh ranks second after Rajasthan in terms of the number of candidates bagging an IIT seat with 2,131 students. Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh follow in the same order with 1,747, 1,644, 1,428, and 1,038 candidates respectively.

When it comes to the number of students registering for this nationwide entrance exam for admission to the prestigious IITs, Uttar Pradesh tops the chart with 22807 candidates.

Rajasthan has topped the state-wise list for admissions in IITs this year, and has a success rate of 15%. (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra) Rajasthan has topped the state-wise list for admissions in IITs this year, and has a success rate of 15%. (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

“The highest number of candidates from Rajasthan bagging IIT seats hints at the huge JEE coaching industry in Kota. The coaching class culture helping candidates to qualify JEE-Advanced is reflected in numbers of other major states too as most of these states have a heavy presence of coaching institutes, though not as concentrated as Kota,” shared a professor from the IIT Bombay.

However, Chaudhury said it will be very difficult to generalise as the average score shows a similar performance of students in most of the major states. “The data presented shows an average success rate of 8 to 10 per cent for most of the states. And that is the takeaway from the data — most of the states have been able to provide a good kind of educational training for aspiring IITians,” he added.

Chaudhury explained, “In a statistical data presentation, outliers such as Kota, Vijaywada or any other state having coaching industry need to be kept aside as without it all are on an average at a similar success rate. More data will be required to conclusively derive the coaching industry in Kota playing a major role in this outcome.”

Advertisement

Data shared by the IIT Bombay Director shows as many as 159713 students from across India had registered for the JEE-Advanced 2022 and 16614 of them have been allotted seats in IITs. As many as 272 foreign nationals had registered for the exam out of which 21 have been allotted seats.

The Indian Express had earlier reported that 16635 seats have been allotted in all the 23 IITs after six rounds of the JoSAA counselling process this year. Even though there are minor vacancies in smaller IITs, a cumulative seat allotment statistic shows the number of seats allotted is higher than the seat capacity declared at the beginning of the admission.