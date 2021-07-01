scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 01, 2021
With 13 per cent increase, 56,000 visas issued to Indian students in 2020: UK Home Secretary

A programme for the post-study route is also being launched by the UK, which is a post-study work route that will allow talented people to work in the UK, said Priti Patel.

By: PTI | New Delhi
July 1, 2021 11:15:02 am
A total of 56000 students received UK visa in 2020.

In 2020, the UK issued 56,000 visas to Indian students, a 13 per cent increase from the year before, Priti Patel, the Secretary of State for the UK Home Department, said on Wednesday. She was addressing a session on “Global Leadership – Women First: Radical Actions in the Post-Pandemic Era” at the India Global Forum.

“Last year, we issued 56,000 visas to Indian students. That is a 13 per cent increase from the previous year and that is also through the pandemic. A programme for the post-study route is also being launched which is basically a post-study work route that will bring the brightest and the best. The UK will be the place for Indian students to come and study, and also work and contribute in the long run,” she added.

Read | UK post-study visa deadline extension to benefit Indian students

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Speaking at the forum, Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Heritage & Culture Amina Mohamed said the UN Sustainable Development Goal 5 — gender equality — has been one of the most affected aspects of the SDGs by the pandemic. There needs to be a short, medium and long term plan to ensure gender equality, she added.

“The expectation is if we all walk together so women can get back to work and on their feet. There are a lot of measures we can put in place. We can plan what can be done in the short, medium and long term,” she said.

