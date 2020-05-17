Wish to pursue higher education? List of top 6 scholarships for PhD students in India

List of PhD scholarships in India. Representational image/ gettyimages.in List of PhD scholarships in India. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

Regarded as one of the highest academic achievements in any field, a PhD degree helps an individual earn the right of being referred to as a doctor. Any postgraduate student who wishes to gather in-depth knowledge and understanding of a particular subject can pursue a PhD degree.

It allows them to acquire research, academic, managerial, administrative and clinical positions in their respective fields of study. Normally, a PhD degree is tenable for five years which involves rigorous research and development activities.

READ | Top countries offering scholarships to pursue higher education

This may cost a fortune to the individuals. Thus, to encourage students to pursue higher levels of research in their respective fields of study, various government and private institutions offer PhD scholarships. These scholarships help students in pursuing their research and completing their thesis.

Here is the list of top 6 scholarships for PhD students in India

Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund Scholarships

This scholarship is meant to support the PhD study of postgraduate students in India. The students are required to hold a first-class postgraduate degree with at least 60 per cent marks in both graduation and postgraduation.

They are also expected to be enrolled in a PhD degree at a recognised Indian university/ institution. The age of the students should not be more than 35 years.

Provider: Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund

Eligibility: PhD students below 35 years of age

READ | How to make a financial map to fund higher education

Rewards: Maintenance allowance of Rs 18,000 per month and contingency allowance of Rs 15,000 per annum

Application timeline: Between December and May (tentative)

Physical Research Laboratory Junior Research Fellowship

This fellowship is available for students applying for a PhD degree at Physical Research Laboratory in fields like astronomy, astrophysics, space & atmospheric sciences, solar physics, optical physics, atomic & molecular physics, theoretical physics, astrochemistry, planetary sciences and geosciences.

The students are required to have passed their bachelor’s and master’s degree in Science and Engineering with at least 60 per cent marks or equivalent.

They should also have competed for CSIR-UGC, NET-JRF, GATE, or Joint Entrance Screening Test.

Provider: Physical Research Laboratory, Government of India

Eligibility: PhD applicants below 28 years of age

Rewards: Up to Rs 35,000 per month

Application timeline: Between April and May (tentative)

Fulbright-Nehru Doctoral Research Fellowships

This fellowship is especially designed for Indian scholars who have registered for a PhD program at a recognised Indian institution.

Tenable for six to nine months, this fellowship supports the study of students who have done adequate research in the relevant field, especially in the identification of resources in India and the US.

Provider: United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF)

Eligibility: PhD applicants

Rewards: Monthly stipend, visa support, round-trip air travel, and other benefits

Application timeline: Between March and June (tentative)

UGC-NET Junior Research Fellowship

Conducted twice a year, UGC-NET is the national level eligibility test for students to pursue PhD programs at recognised Indian institutions. The students qualifying the exam stand a chance to get a fellowship for their research in the fields related to Science, Humanities, and Social Science.

The students are required to have passed their master’s degree with at least 55 per cent marks. Also, their age should be less than 30 years as on the date of application.

Provider: University Grants Commission (UGC)

Eligibility: Master’s degree holders in Humanities, Science and Social Science

Rewards: Rs 14,000 per month, contingency grant of up to Rs 25,000 per annum and other benefits

Application timeline: Between March and April (for June entry) and between September and October (for December entry)

Google PhD Fellowship India Program

This initiative of Google supports students having an undergraduate/master’s degree to pursue PhD programs from recognised Indian universities. The fellowship allows the students to connect with their Google Research Mentor and pursue their PhD degree.

This fellowship is particularly meant for studies in computer science and related areas. The students also stand a chance to do an internship at Google after clearing the interview process under this fellowship.

Provider: Google

Eligibility: Students enrolled in PhD degree at an Indian university

Rewards: USD 50,000 for 4 years

Application timeline: Between March and April (tentative)

READ | Students, parents must recognise higher education pressures, seek help when needed

ICHR Junior Research Fellowships (JRF)

Applicable for students enrolled in a PhD program at a recognised university, this fellowship supports the study in the field of Historical Studies. The students are selected for this fellowship on the basis of their performance in the online entrance test and presentation-cum-interview.

Provider: Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR)

Eligibility: Students enrolled in PhD program in Historical Studies

Rewards: Rs 17,600 per month and a contingency grant of Rs 16,500 per annum for 2 years

Application timeline: Between November and December (tentative)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd