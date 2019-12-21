Wipro, Nasscom launch platform to skill 10,000 engineering students in new-age technologies

NASSCOM and Wipro have jointly launched the platform (Representational Image, Source: Getty/ThinkStock) NASSCOM and Wipro have jointly launched the platform (Representational Image, Source: Getty/ThinkStock)

IT firm Wipro on Friday said it has partnered with IT body Nasscom to launch a skilling platform for new-age technologies like AI that will reach 10,000 students from over 20 engineering colleges in India. The platform Future Skills will bridge the industry-academia skill gap and help students keep pace with emerging technologies.

The initiative is a part of Wipro’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, TalentNext which aims to enhance the quality of engineering education by preparing faculty and academic leaders to train students.

“The programme has now been extended to students directly through Future Skills, which is a new age platform built to bridge the industry-academia skill gap and help students keep pace with the emerging technologies — Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity and Internet of Things (IoT) – to make them future-ready,” Wipro said in a statement. This initiative will create a talent pool of students, certified by Wipro and Nasscom.

“The magic of this platform is that it allows content and people to come together. It allows curation and learning at one’s own pace. It is nice to see the platform moving downstream to work with students and thus widening the talent pool for the industry,” Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji said.

Nasscom President Debjani Ghosh said the aim is to add 90 million working professionals to the industry by 2030, and the partnership with Wipro will ensure they possess the right skills to be employed.

“The platform enables learning the skills required in emerging technologies. More importantly, it helps individuals develop an aptitude for learning. Wipro has paved the road for many more companies by establishing a model on partnering with universities,” she added.

