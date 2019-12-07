Winter breaks reduced for Delhi govt schools to make up for lost study hours over pollution

Schoolgirls wearing anti-air pollution masks as protective gear after pollution reached hazardous levels in Gurgaon (PTI) Schoolgirls wearing anti-air pollution masks as protective gear after pollution reached hazardous levels in Gurgaon (PTI)

The Delhi government on Friday decided to reduce the duration of winter break for its schools, to compensate for the study hours lost due to holidays owing to deteriorating air quality and heatwave.

The winter break in government schools was supposed to begin from December 28 and continue till January 15, 2020.

In video| Anti-pollution plants

However, the Directorate of Education, in a circular issued to all government schools, said that for classes 6 to 12 winter break will commence on January 1 and continue till January 15.

However, for nursery to class 5, the old schedule — December 28 to January 15 — will be observed, it said.

“Winter break for the academic session 2019-20 has been rescheduled for all government schools under Directorate of Education (DoE) in order to compensate for the loss of study hours that occurred due to the closure of schools in July and November due to the heat wave and deteriorating air quality respectively,” it said.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App