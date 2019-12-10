Winter breaks begin for Jammu-Kashmir, Leh schools

JKBOSe winter breaks begun. (Representational image) JKBOSe winter breaks begun. (Representational image)

The Jammu and Kashmir government announced winter vacations in all schools up to class 12 in the valley and in winter zone areas of Jammu division from Tuesday.

An official spokesman said the government has announced winter vacation for all government educational institutions and recognized private schools up to the higher secondary level in the Kashmir division and in winter zone areas of Jammu division from December 10 to February 22.

Read | 74% rise in Jammu and Kashmir students taking admissions in educational institutes across India

The schools usually close for annual winter vacations around December 15. The order was issued in view of foggy conditions and forecast of a further dip in temperature along with rains and snowfall over next week, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, a 43-day-long winter vacation in schools in Leh has begun. All government and private schools in Leh district of Ladakh Union Territory were closed on Monday after the administration announced a 43-day winter vacation.

According to an order issued by the secretary of education for the Union Territory of Ladakh, Saugat Biswas, these schools shall observe winter vacation from December 9 to February 2020. In Kargil district of Ladakh, the winter vacation began on December 2.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App