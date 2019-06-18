Will scrap curricula not helping students’ career growth: Goa CM

Toggle Menu
Sawant said everyone wanted a government job, which was not possible, adding that focus must be on creating opportunities in the private sector.

He was speaking at a function to commemorate the anniversary of Goa Revolution Day. (Source: File)

The Goa government will scrap those educational curricula that do not provide vertical career growth for students, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said Tuesday, adding that providing jobs to youth was one of the important issues facing his administration.

“The government would scrap those educational curricula which do not provide vertical mobility to students
in their careers,” Sawant told the gathering.

Sawant said everyone wanted a government job, which was not possible, adding that focus must be on creating
opportunities in the private sector.

He said, “We need to provide jobs to youths in the private sector and for that we need to train them. Under the
Skill India initiative, youths in the state would be made industry ready”.

