Will scrap curricula not helping students’ career growth: Goa CM

The Goa government will scrap those educational curricula that do not provide vertical career growth for students, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said Tuesday, adding that providing jobs to youth was one of the important issues facing his administration.

Advertising

He was speaking at a function to commemorate the anniversary of Goa Revolution Day.

“The government would scrap those educational curricula which do not provide vertical mobility to students

in their careers,” Sawant told the gathering.

Sawant said everyone wanted a government job, which was not possible, adding that focus must be on creating

opportunities in the private sector.

He said, “We need to provide jobs to youths in the private sector and for that we need to train them. Under the

Skill India initiative, youths in the state would be made industry ready”.