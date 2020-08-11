Will NDMA override UGC guidelines on exams, asks Supreme Court

A bench of Justices M R Shah, Ashok Bhushan and R Subhash Reddy on Monday heard petitions challenging the UGC’s direction to all universities on July 6 to hold their final exams by September-end. (File)

The Supreme Court Monday sought to know if provisions of the National Disaster Management Act, 2005 will override the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) guidelines on conduct of exams.

A bench of Justices M R Shah, Ashok Bhushan and R Subhash Reddy on Monday heard petitions challenging the UGC’s direction to all universities on July 6 to hold their final exams by September-end.

“Will the National Disaster Management Act have an overriding effect on UGC guidelines,” Justice Shah asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the UGC.

Mehta questioned the decisions of Delhi and Maharashtra governments to cancel final year exams of state universities amid the pandemic, saying they were against the rules. The Solicitor General said that if exams are not conducted, students cannot get a degree, and it is not in the interest of students to not have exams.

“How can states cancel exams when UGC is empowered to confer degree,” he said, adding students must continue to prepare for the exams.

Mehta sought to respond to the affidavits filed by Maharashtra and Delhi after which the bench adjourned the matter to August 14.

