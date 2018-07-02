‘Will move court’: TMC MP gives Visva-Bharati officiating V-C two days to reinstate him

TMC MP Anupam Hazra has given Visva Bharati University vice-chancellor two days to allow him to resume his service failing which he said he will again move the court. He has written to the university’s officiating V-C Sabujkali Sen on Saturday in this regard.

Calcutta High Court had on Wednesday ordered the university to allow Hazra, the Bolpur Trinamul MP, to rejoin as assistant professor. Hazra had accused the university of “illegal termination” after he was removed from his post in June 2015 for “raising his voice against corruption at the university” to then Vice-Chancellor Sushanta Duttagupta.

“The varsity authorities are scared of getting exposed which is why they are ignoring the high court’s order,” Hazra told The Indian Express. “I will move the court again if she does not comply with the court order,” he added.

“After I raised complaints of corruption at the university, he (Duttagupta) started avoiding me. He tried his best to prevent me from working as an assistant professor saying I cannot teach as I was an elected MP. However, I was within the law to teach. When I informed him about it, he asked me to obtain a permit,” Hazra had told The Indian Express.

