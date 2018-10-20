Will look after Pune University even after going to Delhi: UGC VC Patwardhan

Dr Bhushan Patwardhan (second from left) being felicitated at SPPU on Friday. (Source: Express Photo) Dr Bhushan Patwardhan (second from left) being felicitated at SPPU on Friday. (Source: Express Photo)

Addressing staffers and students at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) during a felicitation programme on Friday, Dr Bhushan Patwardhan, who has recently been appointed as Vice-Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), said that he will look after SPPU even after he goes to Delhi.

“I have grown personally because of the guidance received by so many people at Pune University. That is why this felicitation belongs to everyone here. And henceforth even though I will be in Delhi, I will continue to have keen interest in the university here,” he said.

A professor at the Interdisciplinary School of Health Sciences, SPPU and former vice-chancellor of Symbiosis International University (SIU), Patwardhan said that his early years have been spent at SPPU.

“My association with this university has been quite long. The guidance of the teachers, mentors, seniors as well as the co-operation of students and staff has played a big role in shaping my personality. In my absence, my colleagues and students were able to handle things in the department, which enabled me to do many things and this appointment is a result of that. There are 40,000 colleges under the UGC across the country and if there are quality improvements in these colleges, then I will consider we were able to do good work at UGC,” he said.

Dr Nitin Karmalkar, vice-chancellor, said, “Currently there is a major upheaval of education policies taking place at the national level and it is important to have people like Dr Patwardhan in Delhi at the heart of it,” he said.

