Will JEE Main 2020 be postponed till July first week? NTA clarifies

With the National Testing Agency (NTA) re-opening the application form correction facility, concerns have arisen on whether the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main will be postponed again. The HRD Minister through his Twitter handle had earlier assured that the exam would be held May-end. The revised dates were to be announced on April 15, however, since the nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 3, the exam dates are yet to be announced.

Amid the anticipation over the exam dates, several sources online speculated that the exam would be held in July first week, considering the coronavirus outbreak in India. While the outbreak has affected over 11000 people of which more than 300 have been killed by the virus, this is not expected to impact the exam further.

The NTA in an official notice stated, “A public notice has been circulating in social media regarding rescheduling of JEE Main to the first week of July 2020. All candidates who are due to appear for JEE Main are hereby informed that there is no truth in the circulated fake public notice.”

The NTA has also decided to file an FIR against those responsible for the same. It said in the official notice that it would file an FIR against the “unscrupulous elements” who are creating and circulating such false information “to mislead the candidates”.

