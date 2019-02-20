WII admissions 2019: Applications open for MSc in Wildlife Science; check eligibility, fee and other details

WII admissions 2019: The Wildlife Institute of India (WII) has invited applications for the M.Sc in Wildlife Science progamme on its official website, wii.gov.in. The course is presently affiliated with the Saurashtra University, Rajkot (Gujarat).

The two-year course is open to both Indian and foreign nationals. A total of 20 students will be selected for the 2019-21 batch out of which 15 seats are reserved for Indian candidates. In case five foreign candidates are not selected, these seats will also be open to Indian students.

WII admissions 2019: Eligibility criteria

Education: Candidates pursuing or completed a degree in science, medical science, engineering, veterinary science, agriculture, forestry, pharmacy, social science and computer science from a recognised institute can apply. For candidates in the final year, they have to submit pass certificate by August 2019.

Age: Candidates should not be more than 25 years old as on July 2019. Relaxation of three years for OBC and five years for SC/ ST category candidates is provided.

WII admissions 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 5,32,800 as course fee. For SAARC nations the fee is US$ 12,200 and for other nationals, it is US$ 14,400.

WII admissions 2019: Scholarships

Eight Indian students will be selected for a scholarship which will cover the academic fee and hostel charges. A monthly stipend of Rs 3,000 per month will also be granted to these students. The application process is open and will close on April 25, 2019.