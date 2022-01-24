Why the world celebrates ‘International Education Day’ on January 24

The International Day of Education is annually celebrated on January 24. This year marks the fourth year of celebration, with the theme ‘Changing Course, Transforming Education’.

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in December, 2018 proclaimed the celebration of this day to mark the importance of education in ensuring peace and development. The resolution to mark this International Day of Education was authored by 59 member states. This demonstrated the unwavering political will to support transformative actions for inclusive, equitable and quality education for all.

This year, the celebration will take place at the UN Headquarters in New York, Expo 2022 in Dubai, Harvard University Graduate School of Education, and Global Minnesota.

Education is a tool that can be employed to ensure growth and progress, but the access to this tool is deeply unequal. The Covid-19 pandemic heightened this divide. Education suffered a huge gap during the pandemic due to the closure of schools, universities, and other educational institutions and required a shift to the online mode.

“Transforming the future requires an urgent rebalancing of our relationships with each other, with nature as well as with technology that permeates our lives, bearing breakthrough opportunities while raising serious concerns for equity, inclusion and democratic participation”, read the UNESCO’s Futures of Education Report .

Meanwhile, India has its own National Education day celebrated on November 11 to mark the birth anniversary of India’s first Education Minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. Azad strongly advocated for the education of women.