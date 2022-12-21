Why is Mathematics Day celebrated on December 22?

National Mathematics Day is celebrated every year on December 22 to mark the birth anniversary of legendary mathematician, Srinivasa Ramanujan. He was born in 1887 in Erode, Tamil Nadu in a humble Iyengar Brahmin family.

National Mathematics Day- History

Ramanujan was a self-taught mathematician and is considered one of the greatest Indian mathematicians of all time.

During his short but impactful lifespan, Ramanujan worked on theorems that seemed impossible to solve. He is known for the work he did in the areas of continued fractions, Riemann series, elliptic integrals, hypergeometric series and functional equations of the zeta function.

On May 2, 1918, he became a fellow of the Royal Society in London, one of youngest people to receive such an honour. Ramanujan died on April 26, 1920 at the age of 32.

National Mathematics Day- Origin

In 2012, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh declared December 22 as National Mathematics Day and the year (2012) was celebrated as the National Mathematics Year. The 2012 India stamp also featured Srinivasa Ramanujan. On this day in 2017, the Ramanujan Math Park was opened in Kuppam, in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh.

National Mathematics Day- Theme and Significance

There is no theme for National Mathematics Day 2022. The day is celebrated with the aim to make people aware of the importance of mathematics and advancements and developments made in the field.

Various schools and colleges hold competitions, olympiads and other educational events to commemorate this day.