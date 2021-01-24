Why January 24 is celebrated as International Education Day

International Education Day 2021: January 24 is marked as ‘Education Day’ globally to celebrate the role of education for peace and development. On December 3, 2018, the United Nations (UN) General Assembly adopted a resolution co-authored by Nigeria and 58 other member states, demonstrating the “unwavering political will to support transformative actions for inclusive, equitable and quality education for all.”

This year, International Education Day will be celebrated on the theme- ‘Recover and revitalise education for the COVID-19 generation’. “Now is the time to power education by stepping up collaboration and international solidarity to place education and lifelong learning at the centre of the recovery,” according to UNESCO.

READ | Plastic shields, swab testing: Here’s how schools reopened worldwide

The event will be celebrated on January 25 at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris and New York. “Capturing the spirit of the International Day of Education, CRI and UNESCO have spearheaded a learning planet festival to celebrate learning in all contexts and share innovations that fulfill the potential of every learner, no matter what their circumstances. The CRI will also be unveiling the winners of an essay contest of ‘Le Petit Prince’,” the UN release mentioned.

Explained | What will change for students, staff when schools reopen in India?

As per UNESCO data, around 258 million children are out of school, 617 million children and adults cannot read and do basic math.