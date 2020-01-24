Why January 24 is celebrated as ‘Education Day’ globally

International Education Day is celebrated on January 24 every year. Image source: pixabay.com International Education Day is celebrated on January 24 every year. Image source: pixabay.com

This is the second year when the world will celebrate ‘Education Day’ on January 24, 2020. This year’s theme is “Learning for people, planet, prosperity and peace”.

The event will be celebrated at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris and New York. “International Day of Education 2020 will be celebrated globally around the theme of “Learning for people, planet, prosperity and peace”, including two key celebrations @UNESCO HQ in Paris and UN HQ in New York,” read the United Nations release.

IN VIDEO | What is National Education Policy and how will it change the system?

“The 2020 celebration will position education and the learning it enables as humanity’s greatest renewable resource and reaffirm the role of education as a fundamental right and a public good. It will celebrate the many ways learning can empower people, preserve the planet, build shared prosperity and foster peace,” the UN added.

Why UNESCO declared January 24 as ‘International Day of Education’

On December 3, 2018, the United Nations (UN) General Assembly adopted a resolution declaring January 24 as ‘International Day of Education.’ The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed it, in celebration of the role of education for peace and development.

The adoption of the resolution ‘International Day of Education’, co-authored by Nigeria and 58 other member states, demonstrated the unwavering political will to support transformative actions for inclusive, equitable and quality education for all.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd