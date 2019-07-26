Why it’s important for students to network in college

Many students entering courses across India have to deal with making new friends, but there is another critical aspect that is often ignored, networking. Networking with senior and past students helps during recruitment after graduation, but can also help students deal with college life, examinations, and teachers.

Advertising

“Networking is something one has to add to their daily lives. Do not fear to approach anyone. One has to keep connecting even if it takes two-three trials. One can join societies and clubs, which can help them develop personality as well as connection,” said Eesha Bagga, a career coach at Mindler, an online career guidance platform.

READ | DU 6th cut-off for UG course: Date and time

“It is better to start networking before getting into work-force. In today’s time, referrals and words of mouth are so important that top-notches universities and colleges prefer people who come through word of mouth rather than surfing through thousands of CVs. It becomes important for students to build relations right from the start which can help them reach a certain goal,” said Bagga.

Advertising

Social media can be a useful tool in this regard.

“Most of networking these days happens through social media. Everyone has their Facebook accounts, they can easily reach out to the well-placed alumni, send them requests and get in touch with them beforehand. The alumni would also like to know how the atmosphere of the college is like now. And they can help them later too,” said HS Kalsi, the head of the alumni network of Mumbai’s Guru Nanak Khalsa College of Arts, Science & Commerce.

“Students can also connect with people on LinkedIn and can approach their seniors with something as basic as ‘I just wanted to know how did you go through your college days’,” said Bagga.

READ | DU admissions 2019: NCWEB releases third cut-off, check now

Kalsi said that placement offices in colleges are often better connected to alumni and can give better information about jobs.

“Students should get in touch with the present batches and the placement cell co-ordinators, first. Whenever any alumnus has any job prospects they share it with the authorities and they can act as a key bridge between the present and old students,” he said.

But merely connecting with someone might not add value or translate into a healthy network.

“It is a two-way street, you have to continue to nourish the people you genuinely connect with, who inspire you. It is important to keep in touch again and again. What matters is not the number of connections you have made but how strong or reliable they are,” said Bagga, adding, “It might happen that your connection might not bond well or one might face rejection, but it only should inspire and redirect you towards more genuine people.”