scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022

Why is World Teachers’ Day celebrated on October 5?

Since 1994, World Teachers' Day identifies, celebrates and motivates the accomplishments, contributions and efforts of teachers all around the world on this day.

World Teachers' Day, World Teachers' Day 2022, why is World Teachers' Day celebratedThis year’s theme for World Teachers’ Day is “the transformation of education begins with teachers”. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

World Teachers’ Day, also known as International Teachers’ Day, is celebrated on October 5 every year. This is a day to celebrate, thank and honour teachers for their contributions to their students. On this day, many also come together and organise meetings, conferences and such to identify problems being faced by teachers of the country as well as globally and find solutions to those issues.

Theme of 2022

This year’s theme for World Teachers’ Day is “the transformation of education begins with teachers”.

“Today, on World Teachers’ Day, we celebrate the critical role of teachers in transforming learners’ potential by ensuring they have the tools they need to take responsibility for themselves, for others and for the planet. We call on countries to ensure that teachers are trusted and recognised as knowledge producers, reflective practitioners, and policy partners,” reads a joint message from officials of UNESCO, ILO and Education International.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Govt saw fodder crisis coming over two years ago, but plans remained on p...Premium
Govt saw fodder crisis coming over two years ago, but plans remained on p...
ExplainSpeaking: As RSS sounds alarm, taking stock of India’s poverty, in...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: As RSS sounds alarm, taking stock of India’s poverty, in...
Svante Paabo awarded Nobel Prize in Medicine: Mapping Neanderthal genomePremium
Svante Paabo awarded Nobel Prize in Medicine: Mapping Neanderthal genome
With reverses in Ukraine, Putin’s options are shrinkingPremium
With reverses in Ukraine, Putin’s options are shrinking

In 2022, UNESCO will “address the commitments and calls for action made at the Transforming Education Summit, in September 2022, and analyse the implications they have for teachers and teaching,” an official statement from the organisation states.

Origin of World Teachers’ Day

October 5 was proclaimed as World Teachers’ Day by UNESCO in 1994, with the aim of honouring the adoption of UNESCO/ILO Recommendation. This was a part of the intergovernmental conference convened by UNESCO in Paris that recognised the status of teachers in cooperation with the International Labour Organization (ILO).

After the adoption of this recommendation, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) declared October 5 to be World Teachers’ Day.

Significance and celebrations 

World Teachers’ Day identifies, celebrates and motivates the accomplishments, contributions and efforts of teachers all around the world on this day. Policymakers and experts around the globe also use this day as an opportunity to identify and resolve issues involving the teaching profession.

Advertisement

To celebrate this day, several schools around the world organise cultural programmes for teachers, or even organise relaxing days for teachers. Some policymakers and education experts organise conferences and meetings to identify problems being faced by teachers around the world and try to brainstorm solutions to these issues. The day can also be used to highlight the importance of quality teachers and guide or motivate future aspirants of this profession.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-10-2022 at 01:03:46 pm
Next Story

Netizens think this method of removing excess fat from food is ‘much needed’ at dhabas

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 04: Latest News
Advertisement