Why is JEE Advanced website not displaying results?

The results of JEE (Advanced), 2019 were announced by the Indian Institute of Technology-Roorkee on Friday, with Gupta Kartikey Chandresh of Maharashtra securing the top rank. However, the result link has not been functioning since morning. A message displayed on the official website – jeeadv.ac.in reads, “Inconvenience due to delay in showing the results is sincerely regretted.” When indianexpress.com contacted the exam conducting body in the morning, they said they will fix the technical issue by 12 pm. However, the result link is still not active.

LIVE Updates IIT-Roorkee JEE Advanced result 2019

IIT-Roorkee’s spokesperson told indianexpress.com that the server is facing issues “due to the heavy traffic” and claims the result link will be active by 4 pm. But the question here is, why can’t the website take the load, considering it is managed by the country’s prestigious engineering institute?

This is not the first time such technical issues have occurred. Even when the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the JEE Main result, the website was down for a while. However, at that time, over nine lakh candidates had appeared for the exam. This is probably the longest duration that the official website (jeeadv.ac.in) has been non-functional.

Once the website is functional, candidates can log in with their registered ID and check their result. This time, a total number of 1,61,319 candidates who appeared in both paper one and two of the exam, 38,705 have cleared it, of which 5,356 are female. Kartikey Chandresh Gupta of Ballarpur in Maharashtra came first in Common Rank List (CRL) of JEE (Advanced) 2019. He obtained 346, out of 372 marks.

Allahabad’s Himanshu Gaurav Singh secured the second rank while Delhi’s Archit Bubna came third. Shabnam Sahay is the topper among female candidates, with CRL 10. She obtained 308, out of 372 marks.

In JEE Advanced 2019, out of the total number of qualified candidates, 15,566 are from the general category, 3,636 from the Economically Weaker Section, 7,651 from Other Backward Classes, 8,758 from Scheduled Castes and 3,094 from Scheduled Tribes.