Why is ‘International Education Day’ celebrated on January 24

The International Day of Education is annually celebrated on January 24. This year marks the fifth year of celebration, with the theme ‘to invest in people, prioritise education’.

The event will be celebrated on January 25 at the UNESCO headquarters in New York. “International Day of Education 2023 will be a global platform to sustain political mobilisation, take forward national commitments and global initiatives, and step up public engagement in favour of education as the path to peace, sustainable development and individual and collective well-being,” the UN release mentioned.

UNESCO is dedicating this year to girls and women in Afghanistan who have been deprived of their right to education. It calls for the immediate lifting of the ban restricting their access to education.

According to UNESCO, as many as 244 million children and youth are out of school, and 771 million adults are illiterate worldwide.

On December 3, 2018, the United Nations (UN) General Assembly adopted a resolution co-authored by Nigeria and 58 other member states, demonstrating the “unwavering political will to support transformative actions for inclusive, equitable and quality education for all.”