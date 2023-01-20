Why has NTA revised JEE Main 2023 exam date?

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on January 18 revised the exam dates for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023. According to the official notification released by NTA for the city intimation slip, the exam dates have changed from January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and January 31, 2023 to January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31 and February 1.

The reason behind removing January 27 as an exam date is to ensure that JEE Main exam takers who are travelling from different cities do not have to face any issues. “Due to January 26 restrictions, it can be inconvenient for students to travel, if need be. We wanted to ensure that the aspirants do not face any such issues. Keeping that in mind, we decided to change the exam date from January 27 to February 1,” NTA chief Vineet Joshi told indianexpress.com.

According to the revised schedule, exams for BE/ BTech (paper 1, shift 1st and shift 2nd) will be conducted on January24, 25, 29, 30 and 31 and the exam for BArch and BPlanning (paper 2A and paper 2B) will be conducted on February 1, 2023 (2nd shift only). Meanwhile, the session 2 examination will be held in April. Candidates can appear in session 2 if they don’t score well in the first session.

Joshi also added that since PM Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 is scheduled on January 27. “There may be some students who are enrolled in that too, and we wanted to avoid any clash,” he explained.

The NTA released the exam city intimation slip on Wednesday for session 1 exam, that is scheduled to begin on January 24. Candidates who have applied for the examination can download the intimation slip at the official website –jeemain.nta.nic.in. The NTA will soon release the admit cards/ hall tickets for session 1.