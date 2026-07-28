Girls quit school mostly in Class 9-10; household income, chores cited as main reasons: Government data

Eight out of every 100 girls enrolled in secondary school dropped out before completing their education in 2025–26. That is the key takeaway from the Education Ministry’s reply in the Lok Sabha this week. While the secondary school dropout rate for girls fell to 8 per cent — the lowest in the past three years, down from 12.6 per cent in 2023–24 and 9.6 per cent in 2024–25 — it remains starkly higher than at the primary level. Even at its lowest, the secondary school dropout rate for girls is nearly 80 times higher than the primary school dropout rate.

The numbers come from UDISE+, the government’s own school database, and were tabled by Minister of State Jayant Chaudhary in response to a question from MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer. The reply breaks dropout rates into three stages: primary, upper primary, and secondary.