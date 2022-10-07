scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022

Why did NCERT postpone NTSE 2022?

The government is currently revising the National Talent Search Scheme to enhance its visibility and popularity among rural students, an NCERT official told The Indian Express.

NTSE, NCERT, NTSE stalled, NTSE postponedThe scholarship under the National Talent Search Scheme is a coveted one with lakhs of applicants sitting for the state-level exam every year. (Representative image. Express photo)

The Ministry of Education (MoE) hasn’t renewed the National Talent Search Scheme yet as the government is keen on revamping the scheme to enhance its visibility and popularity among rural students, an NCERT official told The Indian Express.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), which conducts the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) every year to select 2,000 scholars from across the country, on Friday announced that the exam this year had been stalled till “further order.”

The scholarship under the National Talent Search Scheme is a coveted one with lakhs of applicants sitting for the state-level exam every year. The selection for this scholarship is a two-tier process with the states and union territories conducting the first-tier screening examination to select and recommend a number of candidates for the national-level examination to be conducted by NCERT. About 5000 candidates sit for the national-level exam. The scholarship continues from Class 10 (Rs 1,200 per month) up to PhD level (as per UGC norms).

This year’s state-level exam which was to be conducted in May has been severely delayed as NCERT is still awaiting the government’s nod for the scheme’s renewal.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘If I did not explore art, my life would remain unfulfilled’: Lalu Prasad...Premium
‘If I did not explore art, my life would remain unfulfilled’: Lalu Prasad...
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fearsPremium
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fears
Eye on China Party CongressPremium
Eye on China Party Congress
We had to target 40 people a day: TN engineer who escaped Myanmar’s...Premium
We had to target 40 people a day: TN engineer who escaped Myanmar’s...

“The government is trying to revamp the scheme before renewing its approval. They want more visibility for this scheme in rural areas. That’s taking a little time. It’s not as if the scheme has been scrapped,” an NCERT official told The Indian Express.

According to the official notice by the NCERT, NTSE was approved only till March 31, 2021, and since it has not been approved after that, the scheme has been stalled till further notice.

“The National Talent Search Scheme is a central sector scheme fully funded by the Ministry of Education (MOE) Government of India (Gol). NCERT is an implementing agency for the NTS scheme. The scheme was approved till 31st March, 2021. The further implementation of the scheme in its present form has not been approved and has been stalled till further orders. This is for the information of all concerned,” the official notice reads.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-10-2022 at 01:53:26 pm
Next Story

IND vs PAK Womens Asia Cup T20 Live Score, Updates: Pakistan Women in control with Nida Dar, Maroof

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 07: Latest News
Advertisement