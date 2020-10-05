World Teachers’ Day 2020 pays tribute to teaching during pandemic

October 5 is celebrated as World Teachers' Day. (Source: UNESO website)

A month after India has celebrated the national Teacher’s Day, October 5 is celebrated across the world to commemorate the work of educators as the ‘World Teachers’ Day’. This year’s theme for the international day is ‘Teachers: leading in crisis, reimagining the future’ which highlights the work done by educators when the educational institutes including both schools and colleges were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The World Teacher’s Day was co-convened in partnership with UNICEF, and the International Labour Organization, and Education International. In its concept note, UNESCO said that this year’s theme “considers the role of teachers in building resilience and shaping the future of education.”

As per UNESCO, the COVID-19 pandemic has directly affected 1.6 billion learners – more than 90 per cent of the world’s total enrolled student population — and 63 million primary and secondary teachers. It revealed that globally approximately 50 per cent and 43 per cent of learners lack computers or the internet in the home, respectively.

In a joint statement, Audrey Azoulay, director-general of UNESCO, Guy Ryder, director-general, International Labour Organization, and Henrietta H. Fore, executive director, UNICEF, and David Edwards, general secretary, Education Internation said, “In this crisis, teachers have shown, as they have done so often, great leadership and innovation in ensuring that #LearningNeverStops, that no learner is left behind. Around the world, they have worked individually and collectively to find solutions and create new learning environments for their students to allow education to continue. Their role advising on school reopening plans and supporting students with the return to school is just as important.”

“Now is the time to reimagine education and achieve our vision of equal access to quality learning for every child and young person. Now is the time to recognise the role of teachers in helping to ensure a generation of students can reach their full potential, and the importance of education for short-term stimulus, economic growth and social cohesion, during and after COVID-19,” the statement added.

