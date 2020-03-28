Why Bihar Board 10th Matric result not releasing today

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 by April second week. (Representational image) Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 by April second week. (Representational image)

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2020 Date: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB), Patna did not release the class 10 result scheduled for today. This is despite the fact that BSEB has become the first ever board to announce the result of board exams amid the nationwide lockdown caused due to coronavirus pandemic. Bihar Board announced the BSEB inter result within a month after the exam got over. The board claims to have check 73 lakh answer booklets in 25 days. Then why is class 10 result not on time?

This is because while the evaluation process was completed for class 12 or inter exams before the nation-wide lockdown was announced, that of class 10 is still to be completed. The BSEB inter exams concluded on February 13 and class 10 exams on February 17. As the condition worsened in India, several teachers boycotted evaluation process.

As reported by the indianexpress.com, over 55,000 teachers backed out of the evaluation process demanding pay parity. The Bihar Education Department had also announced to suspend over 25,000 teachers for not evaluating answer sheets. Later, on the government’s instructions, the board stalled the evaluation process till March 31.

As per reports, nearly 60 per cent of the evaluation work has been completed and is expected to conclude within week if the work is resumed. Thus, the BSEB class 10 result can be expected by second week of April.

From this year onwards, Bihar Board had introduced major changes including subject pattern, increase in the number of additional subject and change in the passing formulae; thus the pass percentage is also expected to go up.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd