Why Australia’s proposed student visa rules might hit Indian applicants hardest

Australia says its proposed student visa changes are aimed at strengthening integrity, curbing fraud and protecting students from exploitation. For most Indian families, however, the changes could mean something different: having to furnish more financial documents and demonstrate access to funds much earlier in the application process.

However, nothing is final. Home Affairs has made no decisions on these proposals. Feedback closes on November 23, 2026. But the direction is clear, and India sits right in its path.

India was moved to Evidence Level 3 in January 2026. Nepal, Bangladesh and Bhutan moved with it. This is the highest-risk tier. The level decides how much proof an applicant is required to give.

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The numbers explain the move. About 40 per cent of Indian applications were refused in February, while applications from India rose 36 per cent in a year. Home Affairs also told educators that financial capacity was a key refusal driver for South Asia. So the next round of rules targets money.

What is being proposed

There are two layers: the first is a quick interim measure for Evidence Level 3 countries. Every primary applicant would submit financial evidence when applying, regardless of their university. Today, applicants to reputed universities are largely spared this step. The amounts would stay the same at first. The evidence, however, would get much stricter.

Deposits would need six months of transaction history. Funds would mostly have to come from the student, a spouse or parents. Unsecured personal loans would generally not count.

The second layer is a long-term overhaul. Students could be asked to hold either 50 per cent of their total course costs, or 100 per cent of first-year costs, in an Australian bank account. The account would be in the student’s own name. The money would sit there for one to three months before the visa application. Verified overseas accounts could serve as a stopgap while the system is built.

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What it affects

The starting point is already steep. The living-cost benchmark is AUD 29,710, roughly Rs 19.8 lakh. That excludes tuition and travel. The visa fee is another AUD 2,500.

Now consider the new conditions. A six-month trail penalises families who raise money quickly. A narrow list of approved payers may exclude uncles, aunts or wider family. Many Indian households fund education exactly that way.

The bank account idea carries a different risk. Families would move large sums abroad before knowing the visa outcome. With refusal rates near 40 per cent, that is a real gamble. Agents have warned of losses from exchange rates and transfer charges if a visa is refused.

Wealthy families would barely notice any of this. Middle-income families would feel all of it. That is why the rules look like a hurdle, not a helping hand.

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The government’s view

Assistant Minister Julian Hill rejects the idea that this is about migration targets. He says refusals are driven by integrity concerns. He also admits the harm. High refusal rates, he says, are now scaring off the very students Australia wants.

Hill wants published rules that match how officers actually decide. He says that may mean higher financial standards and a smaller pool of applicants. He is also interested in New Zealand’s model, where students deposit funds upfront.