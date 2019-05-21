Why are Delhi University admissions 2019 being delayed?

DU admissions 2019: The results of state and central board exams have been declared early this year in order to allow sufficient time to students to appear for admission in central universities, especially the University of Delhi (DU). But, to the surprise of many, the admission process of Delhi University has been postponed this year. Last year, the DU admission forms were released by May 15, 2019 but this year there is no confirmed date of the application process.

Earlier, it was expected to begin by April-end, then it was postponed for May 21 and now there are reports that the DU applications will begin from May 24, 2019 (Friday). When indianexpress.com approached the DU academic council, the officials said that the exact date is yet to be announced.

But why are the DU admissions being delayed? The DU admissions committee chairperson, Rajeev Gupta told indianexpress.com, “We are trying to incorporate new tech-based initiatives for making the varsity’s admissions process smoother for students. This is why it is causing a bit of delay.”

App to calculate ‘best of four’

Talking about these initiatives, Gupta informed, “We will add an online calculator in the DU admissions portal and mobile-applications which will calculate and inform students about their best score for the subjects they are applying for.” Every year, there is confusion about selecting the best of four among students and this initiative is expected to ease the admission process.

The best of four is calculated by keeping languages as one mandatory subject and selecting the three best-scoring subjects of the student out of the five or six subjects they have appeared for in class 12 board exams. But, in case a student is opting for a specialised course then the subject of specialisation will be calculated in the top four or a fixed percentage of marks will be deducted. For instance, if a student is opting for BA History, then the score obtained in History in class 12 will be calculated, even if it is not among the top four scoring subjects of the student.

DU entrance test to go online

In another major development, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has been asked to conduct the online entrance exams for admission to Delhi University. The NTA has given its nod to the proposal and the DU academic council is expected to set the guidelines for the entrance exam now. The process of creating rules has not been completed by the varsity yet. While the DU is looking at making the test online and roping in NTA for the same from this academic year onwards, it would not be possible until the guidelines are set.

There are rifts within the varsity on whether or not to take the exam online which might delay the process further. Either the process will be delayed to be implemented from next year or the process will further be delayed.

New rules for DU admissions 2019

From this year onwards, there are many new rules being implemented for DU admissions. Among the major changes, the varsity is planning to give some extra benefits to students belonging to rural areas. These are likely to be in terms of a pass percentage relaxation, however, the final decision on the same is yet to be announced.