‘Whoever is responsible, the loss is ours’: Before CBSE, Nagpur University students too had a Coempt problem

Since February, students across courses at Nagpur University have been raising issues over their results. The company at the heart of the row is Coempt Eduteck Pvt Ltd, which is facing national outrage and a probe over glitches surrounding the CBSE Class 12 results.

Manmohan Bajpai, the head of a panel set up by the state-run university last month into the complaints, told The Indian Express that while the probe is still on, “what we have observed so far is that the company’s work here has been unsatisfactory”.

Among the issues raised by Nagpur University students after results were declared for exams held in November 2025 include internal assessment marks not being taken into account, incorrect marksheets, and errors in result processing. Allegations were also raised regarding the tender process through which Coempt got the contract to manage the university’s examination and evaluation system, though a court rejected the same.

Under a cloud are results declared for 1,261 examinations conducted by Nagpur University – known formally as Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University – for ‘Winter Exams 2025’, in which 3,17,540 students appeared.

Rahul Satdeve, who is a first-year B.Sc. (Computer Science) student, said his internal assessment marks were missing when he got the results. “That part was blank. I repeatedly followed up the matter with the college and university authorities. The correction was finally made only on June 1, and a revised marksheet issued,” he said.

Another student from the same course said she got 0 marks in a Vedic Mathematics theory paper. “I had attempted the complete paper and also received internal assessment marks. A 0 makes no sense,” said the student who did not wish to be identified. She has applied for re-evaluation as well as for supplementary examination as a precaution.

“Whoever is responsible, the loss is mine,” she said, adding that she is trying not to think about the issue for now, as she is in the middle of her Summer Exams, which started on 29 May and will last till June 13.

Story continues below this ad

Ayush Lingayat, another student, said problems emerged immediately after the results for the last semester were declared. “The marksheets were initially not visible on the university portal. Teachers started sharing the results, and that is when students noticed that internal assessment marks were missing. The marksheets were sent back for corrections by college authorities,” he said.

According to Lingayat, discrepancies persist. “The marks for our programme should be calculated out of 1100, but the portal shows it is out of 1000. How can the total itself be wrong?”

As per the Nagpur University calendar, Winter Exams in 2025 should have commenced on October 3, and Summer Exams for this year on March 9. Both were delayed, with the Summer Exams still on though vacations should have started at the university by April 16.

The declaration of results for the Winter Exams too was delayed beyond the usual 30-45-day period. As per a press release by the university, results for 356 exams were declared within 30 days; for 161 exams, between 31 and 45 days; and for 744, after 45 days.

Story continues below this ad

After the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) lodged a formal complaint on April 2, Vice-Chancellor Dr Manali Kshirsagar set up the three-member inquiry committee headed by Bajpai, an advocate by profession and a university Senate member, with the mandate to examine allegations related to contradictions in the examination process, eligibility issues and the transparency of the tender awarded to Coempt. Formal hearings are scheduled to begin on June 5.

Apart from Bajpai as chairman, the panel includes Dr Nitin Chintaman Kongre of Jawaharlal Nehru College of Arts, Commerce and Science, Wadi; and Dr Nishikant Raut, Professor in the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences at Nagpur University.

Bajpai told The Indian Express that the committee has not reached any preliminary conclusions so far. “We are verifying the company’s (Coempt’s) track record at the institutions where it has previously worked. Coempt has claimed it delivered satisfactory services at those institutions. However, what we have observed so far is that the company’s work here has been unsatisfactory,” he said, adding that contractual provisions allow for forfeiture of Coempt’s security deposit as penalty.

One reason Coempt has given for the glitches, Bajpai said, is that it did not receive examination data from the university in the required format. “If this was so, we need to examine the extent to which that contributed to the problems… If similar issues arise during the ongoing examinations, those findings will also be considered,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

On the tender conditions being allegedly modified to “favour Coempt”, an accusation also made in the allotment of the CBSE contract to the Hyderabad-based company, Bajpai said: “We are looking into whether there was a genuine need to revise eligibility conditions, such as the turnover requirement.”

Promarc Software Private Limited, the company that managed Nagpur University’s examination system from 2005 to 2024, had moved the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court alleging that it was denied the contract after the university set “arbitrary” financial requirements, specifically regarding the annual turnover. Promarc also claimed that an earlier tender floated by Nagpur University in December 2024 appeared to favour another bidder and was subsequently cancelled as it attracted only two participants.

The changes were made in the new tender, which was issued on August 7, 2025, and won by Coempt.

Vice-Chancellor Manali Kshirsagar, in turn, alleged that Promarc had failed to transfer examination data after its tenure ended, and withheld its payments.

Story continues below this ad

The court ruled in favour of the university, saying the scope of the work had expanded significantly, due to the massive shift of infrastructural and operational responsibilities to the vendor now, justifying the more stringent financial benchmarks. Dismissing the petition filed by Promarc, it said the authorities have the discretion to set qualifications to determine a contractor’s capability.

Speaking to The Indian Express, a senior Promarc official repeated charges regarding the bidding process such as the minimum turnover requirement for a firm being increased from Rs 5 crore to Rs 25 crore, the experience criterion reduced from handling three lakh students annually to two lakh students, and a dilution in the condition requiring prior experience in establishing digital valuation centres.

The official also denied the university’s allegation regarding non-transfer of data. “Our bills were cleared only after the data was submitted. If the data had not been handed over, examinations could not have continued,” the official said, adding that payments were withheld only after the company challenged the tender process in court.