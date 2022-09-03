Which is the best course for you after passing Class 12? Here’s an answer

– Abhishek Arora

As the class 12 board exam results are announced and entrance examinations are over, the dilemma of ‘what next?’ haunts students. What course to pursue or which subject to choose are a few questions that students inescapably face after completing higher secondary education. To be realistic, these are common questions among most learners, and this article will bring you a step closer to making the right decision.

Need for career counselling and guidance after Class 12

Identifying and analysing your interests and skills and identifying a suitable course basis that can be a strenuous task. In such a case proper career guidance from experts or industry professionals can help make an informed choice.

During the counselling session, psychometric tests will be used that will measure your cognitive ability, behavioral approach and overall personality to indicate what profession most suits you.

How to make the right career decision

It is critical to grasp the contrast between choosing a course and making career decisions. The first step is to decide on a career, and then to select a course. When selecting a course, you evaluate its advantages and drawbacks, scope, and monetisation potential. On the other side, career decision-making is the process of assessing oneself to determine which type of course you are most suited for. Always remember that it is about you, and not the course.

There are four steps involved in making career decisions.

Self Assessment

To acquire knowledge of your specialized and adaptable talents, first examine your interests, goals, and persona. Assess how regional interests, an organization’s culture, or work-life balance may influence your quest.

Discover and explore

Engineers, doctors, and lawyers are good instances of well-known careers, but there are many more being developed as industries grow. Look into a variety of career alternatives and don’t restrict yourself to jobs that you’re already acquainted with.

Appraise your choice

Once you’ve found an appropriate course for you, it’s critical to thoroughly evaluate it, either online or with industry professionals. You may also seek expert career counselors’ assistance to make your work easier.

Take the initiative

You are now in the final phase of enrolling or preparing to enroll in your desired course. There is no turning back from here unless you have attentively followed the preceding three stages. Internships, part-time work, and free online courses are all options for gaining experience or becoming familiar with a subject before committing to it as a full-time career. Whatever you do, this is the point at which you must take the initiative.

List of courses after class 12

In the case of courses after class 12, there is an endless list that you can choose from. Whether you are from Science, Commerce or even Arts stream, you will have a range of options from which you can decide your professional path.

Career Options after Class 12th Science

If you have completed your class 12 in science, you have various career choices available. Although these ranges are mirrored in engineering and medical programs, with the rising need for new technologies, universities are offering several unique specializations from which applicants can pick and forge their careers. Some of these choices include:

Courses after 12th PCM

Some Popular Emerging Career Options in Engineering

Some Popular Emerging Careers in Medical

Career Options after Class 12th Commerce

There is a huge scope for commerce students after 12th. If you have passed class 12th in commerce then you have a variety of courses to choose from.

Some Popular Emerging Career Options in Commerce

Career Options after 12th Arts

There was a notion among students that arts streams do not offer many options, so they tended to avoid them. However, this is not the case now as you have many options available along with government jobs. Students can pursue a career in a diverse range of fields; all they need are the necessary skills.

Some Popular Emerging Career Options in Arts

It is important to take note of the fact that there are no hard and fast rules for some courses. You can pursue these courses irrespective of the stream you pursued in class 12. Courses such as BA LLB, for example, can be taken by any student from any discipline. Similarly, you may undertake most of the emerging career options regardless of the subjects you studied in 12th grade.