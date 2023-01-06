scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

Schools closed: List of states that have shut down schools due to cold

Noida, Punjab, Bihar and several other states have announced change in school timings or complete closure. Checl full list here

Most cities have extended the winter vacations. Here's the list
Schools closed: List of states that have shut down schools due to cold
As the cold wave takes over northern India, schools are slowly extending winter vacations to ensure that students remain safe in their homes. Here is a list of cities that have closed schools in the wake of extreme cold conditions in the country.

Delhi

As the new year began and cold waves took over the national capital, the Directorate of Education in Delhi announced that all schools remain closed and announced winter vacation from January 1 to 15.

The authorities also said that ‘remedial classes’ will be held for classes 9 to 12 from January 2 to January 14.

Rajasthan

Earlier, the District Collector of Rajasthan had ordered all government and winter schools to remain shut from December 25 to January 5. However, looking at the dip in the temperature, the winter vacations have been extended till January 9.

Agra (UP)

Considering the thick fog and dipping temperature, all schools and colleges up to class 12 in the Agra district have been ordered to remain shut till January 7. The orders were issued on Monday by the Lucknow District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar.

In addition to this, schools are closed in the Mainpuri district till January 14.

Noida

The administration of the Gautam Buddha Nagar district has issued orders that Noida and Greater Noida schools will remain shut for classes 1 to 8 till January 14, 2023. In addition to this, the school timing for classes 9 to 12 has been changed to 10 am to 2 pm till further orders.

Lucknow

The district magistrate of Lucknow recently announced a change in the school timings for students of classes 1 to 8. According to the revised schedule, schools will now operate between 10 am and 2 pm. This will continue for at least till January 10.

Schools in Sitapur have also been closed till January 7.

Punjab

The Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann recently tweeted that all schools in the state will open at 10 am from December 21 till January 21. However, the closing time of the schools will remain the same.

“In view of the safety of school students and teachers because of dense fog in the state, the timing of government, aided, recognised and private schools will be 10 am from 21-12-2022 to 21-01-2023,” Mann had tweeted.

Madhya Pradesh

Schools have been closed in a few districts of Madhya Pradesh as the lowest temperature was recorded at 0.2 degree Celsius in Nowgong town of Chhatarpur district. Several districts such as Bhopal, Indore, Vidisha and Ujjain have now closed schools for students of class 8 and lower. This will remain in place till January 10.

Bihar

Muzaffarpur and Patna district schools have been ordered shut till January 7, 2023. The decision was taken after the authorities were told by experts that sending children to schools in such low temperature can put the health and life of the children at risk.

Jharkhand

Keeping in mind the cold wave that has taken over the state, the administration announced that the Jharkhand schools will remain closed for students of classes 1 to 5.

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 16:05 IST
