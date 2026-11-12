Where medicine meets engineering: IIT Kharagpur launches postgraduate medical courses

Seventy-five years after its foundation in 1951, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur is set to become the country’s first IIT to introduce postgraduate medical degree programmes accredited by the National Medical Commission (NMC).

Beginning with the academic year 2026–27, the institute will admit its inaugural cohort of postgraduate medical students to six Doctor of Medicine (MD) programmes at its integrated medical school and research hub, the Dr B C Roy Multi-Speciality Medical Research Centre, formally renamed the Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee Super Speciality Hospital in 2021.

The institute will offer an intake of 12 seats across six specialisations, with two seats allotted each to General Medicine, Radiology, Physiology, Pathology, Community Medicine, and Biochemistry. Admissions will be conducted through the NEET-PG 2026 online counselling process, where eligible candidates will need to apply in Round 2 under the listing for ‘Dr B C Roy Multi-Speciality Medical Research Centre, Kharagpur, under the aegis of IIT Kharagpur’.