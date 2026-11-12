Where medicine meets engineering: IIT Kharagpur launches postgraduate medical courses

Seventy-five years after its foundation in 1951, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur is set to become the country’s first IIT to introduce postgraduate medical degree programmes accredited by the National Medical Commission (NMC).
Beginning with the academic year 2026–27, the institute will admit its inaugural cohort of postgraduate medical students to six Doctor of Medicine (MD) programmes at its integrated medical school and research hub, the Dr B C Roy Multi-Speciality Medical Research Centre, formally renamed the Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee Super Speciality Hospital in 2021.
The institute will offer an intake of 12 seats across six specialisations, with two seats allotted each to General Medicine, Radiology, Physiology, Pathology, Community Medicine, and Biochemistry. Admissions will be conducted through the NEET-PG 2026 online counselling process, where eligible candidates will need to apply in Round 2 under the listing for ‘Dr B C Roy Multi-Speciality Medical Research Centre, Kharagpur, under the aegis of IIT Kharagpur’.
Clinical excellence meets engineering and AI
IIT Kharagpur director Prof Suman Chakraborty said that India’s first IIT is taking a historic step toward shaping the future of medical education.
“Our vision is not simply to train specialist doctors, but to create an ecosystem where clinical excellence meets engineering ingenuity, artificial intelligence and translational research. We want our medical graduates to be not only outstanding clinicians, but also innovators capable of addressing some of humanity’s most pressing healthcare challenges”, he said.
“The future of medicine will increasingly belong to those who can connect deep clinical understanding with scientific discovery and technological innovation”, he added.
The initiative marks a major expansion of the IIT system into postgraduate medical education by treating medicine, engineering, AI, biomedical sciences, and translational research as an integrated discipline. Aligned with the objectives of Viksit Bharat 2047, the programme aims to deliver affordable, accessible, technology-enabled, high-quality healthcare, IIT Kharagpur said in a statement.
The move marks an expansion of the IIT system into postgraduate medical education, bringing medical training within an interdisciplinary research environment that combines medicine, engineering, artificial intelligence and biomedical sciences, it said.
The institute said the programmes aim to develop an ecosystem where clinical education can be integrated with technological research and innovation.
“Students will have opportunities to engage in research areas such as AI-assisted clinical decision-making, medical imaging, computational pathology, biomedical devices, molecular diagnostics and precision medicine,” IIT Kharagpur said.
“These are not merely 12 postgraduate seats. They represent 12 opportunities to become founding members of a new academic tradition within India’s premier technological education system,” it said.
This initiative seeks to leverage the medical research centre’s expertise in bioengineering, AI, and medical technologies to nurture the next generation of physician-scientists and medical specialists, with added stress on research-driven learning and international academic exposure, it added.
Sharanyo Basu is an intern with The Indian Express.