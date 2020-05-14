When will schools reopen and how will they function? HRD Minister answers

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriual (CourseL FB/ CMnishank) HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriual (CourseL FB/ CMnishank)

Modified seating arrangements, change in timings and further division of the class into different sections may be among key features introduced in schools when they re-open, in view of the coronavirus pandemic, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank informed during a live interaction with teachers today.

The NCERT is exploring a new system for opening schools, while the UGC is working out modalities for higher educational institutes, including colleges and universities for the upcoming session, he stated.

While the UGC has stated that classes for enrolled students will begin in August for enrolled students and from September for the upcoming session, there is no clarity on when schools will reopen. “The health of our students is our key concern. The schools will be open only once the situation caused due to coronavirus is normalised,” the HRD Minister commented.

He also asked teachers and students to download the Aarogya Setu app to fight against coronavirus and stay updated on latest information related to coronavirus.

Schools and colleges have been shut since mid-March due to the coronavirus induced lockdown. Teachers have been asked to tutor from home using online modes. He urged teachers to continue online teaching through various modes including SWAYAM, SWAYAM Prabha, Diksha, etc.

He also urged teachers to contribute to interactive and innovative ways of digital learning for Diksha portal. He informed that so far over 9000 contributions have been received by the HRD Ministry. He remarked, “We should treat this situation as an opportunity and strengthen the digital infrastructure.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd