Here’s when schools are reopening in your state

States are mulling about the necessity of the step citing the possible threat of the third wave of Covid-19. (Representational image)

With a recurring dip in the number of Covid-19 cases each day, many states have moved ahead with the decision to reopen the schools and other educational institutions in the state. States like Haryana, Telangana, Gujarat among others have allowed physical classes in the schools following strict Covid-19 protocols.

Whereas, other states are mulling about the necessity of the step citing the possible threat of the third wave of Covid-19. “Internationally, there’s a trend of the resurgence of Covid-19 through a third wave; thus, until the vaccination process does not get completed for everyone, we cannot risk the lives of children,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said recently.

Many states have however announced the reopening of schools for higher classes from the end of July or in August. Let’s have a look at these states:

Punjab

The Punjab government on July 20 ordered reopening of schools for Classes 10 to 12 from July 26 as it further relaxed Covid curbs. During a Covid review meeting, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said schools will be allowed to open for classes 10 to 12, but only those teachers and staff will be allowed to be physically present who are fully vaccinated. The presence of students at schools shall be purely at the consent of parents and the option of virtual classes shall be continued.

Madhya Pradesh

Schools for classes 11 and 12 in Madhya Pradesh will reopen with 50 per cent capacity beginning July 26 given a significant fall in the daily COVID-19 cases. Schools for junior classes will be allowed to reopen gradually depending upon the situation. The classes will be held on alternate days for each batch of students. One batch of students will attend classes on the first day and another one the next day.

Chhattisgarh

The Chhattisgarh government on July 20 decided to reopen educational institutes from August 2. Classes for the 10th and 12th grades will begin on August 2 while colleges will reopen in a stage-wise manner.

The cabinet decided that the area where an institution needs to have zero active Covid-19 cases. The schools will be allowed to open only if the local representatives for the area, gram panchayat for the villages and councillor for the urban areas, along with the parents give their approval.

West Bengal

The West Bengal government has not planned to open schools at any level in the near future as there is the threat of a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, a senior official said. Whenever school campuses reopen, students of higher classes will be the first to start offline classes and not those at the primary level, the educational department official said. However, the final decision on these issues will be made at the top level of the government, he added further.