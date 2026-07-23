What’s inside IIT Madras’ freshers kit 2026? Here’s what the newest IITians are unboxing

Before the lectures, lab sessions and all-night coding marathons begin, the newest batch of IIT Madras students has something else to look forward to — an official welcome kit.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras on Thursday unveiled its Freshers Kit 2026 on X, giving incoming students a sneak peek at what awaits them as they step onto campus. Curated in collaboration with the Office of the Dean Students (DoSt), the kit is designed to welcome the 2026–27 batch before classes commence on July 30.

So, what’s inside the box? A branded backpack, an IIT Madras-engraved pen, a polo T-shirt, a reusable water bottle and an IITM cap — everything students need to kick off campus life in style.