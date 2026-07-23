What’s inside IIT Madras’ freshers kit 2026? Here’s what the newest IITians are unboxing

Before the lectures, lab sessions and all-night coding marathons begin, the newest batch of IIT Madras students has something else to look forward to — an official welcome kit.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras on Thursday unveiled its Freshers Kit 2026 on X, giving incoming students a sneak peek at what awaits them as they step onto campus. Curated in collaboration with the Office of the Dean Students (DoSt), the kit is designed to welcome the 2026–27 batch before classes commence on July 30.
So, what’s inside the box? A branded backpack, an IIT Madras-engraved pen, a polo T-shirt, a reusable water bottle and an IITM cap — everything students need to kick off campus life in style.
The celebrations begin even before the first lecture. IIT Madras will hold its orientation programme on July 25, with the forenoon session reserved for newly admitted undergraduate students and an afternoon session for parents. Families will also get an opportunity to visit their wards’ departments between 5 pm and 7 pm the same day.
The institute has also lined up a five-day Immersion Programme from July 25 to July 29, aimed at helping freshers settle into academics, campus life and the IIT ecosystem before regular classes begin.
The welcome comes at a time when IIT Madras continues to dominate India’s higher education landscape. The institute retained the No. 1 spot in the Engineering category in the NIRF 2026 Rankings released by the Ministry of Education. It also features at 170th position globally in the QS World University Rankings 2027, with an overall score of **59.3**.
IIT Madras offers a wide range of programmes, including four-year BTech courses, five-year dual degree (BTech-MTech) programmes, postgraduate MTech and MS courses, and its online BS programme. Among engineering aspirants, Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) and Electrical Engineering (EE) continue to be the most sought-after branches.