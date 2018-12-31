What Indians viewed on YouTube in 2018: UPSC, IBPS exam preparation to learning farming practices

Indians have used video-sharing website Youtube as one of the primary modes to learn new things. From tieing a tie to how to be a fashion designer, as many as 71 per cent people turn to the platform to learn something for the first time. The variety of activities Indians learned through Youtube in 2018 is wide, ranging from UPSC civil services exam preparation to farming tips.

Among the highest viewed learning content, this year was ‘tricks on dairy farming’ by a Haryana-based middle-aged man Darshan Singh on his channel Farming Leader. The channel — dedicated to farmers — has over one million subscribers. The topper of UPSC civil services 2017 exam Anudeep Durishetty, also cited YouTube as one of its core content providers for India’s toughest exams.

Durishetty is not a stand-alone example. Competitive and entrance exam preparations are the most popular categories within the academic learning space on YouTube. Channels including Wifi Study — the most subscribed education channel of 2018 — are run no less than an online coaching centre by live-streaming up to 30 videos a day.

Most of these preparation channels on YouTube India prepare learners for multiple exams — from banking and railways to civil services and engineering. Exam paper analysis, mock interviews, crash courses and top questions amongst the top searched contest under the education category.

Here is the list of top 10 education channels of YouTube in 2018 –

Rank Channel Name Subscribers #1 WiFi Study 51,66,150 #2 Study IQ Education 42,29,780 #3 Learn English with Let’s Talk 34,48,554 #4 Unacademy 26,98,271 #5 Crazy GK Trick 23,86,297 #6 Adda247: Government job in your pocket 22,99,089 #7 GetSetFly Science 21,96,094 #8 Learn Engineering 21,18,368 #9 Online Study Point 18,44,867 #10 Topic Study 17,41,334

Source: YouTube India

Anil Nagar, CEO and co-founder Adda247 is an IIT-BHU alumnus with an aim to make “quality education reach the mile.” The channel is sixth most watched on YouTube. Talking to indianexpress.com he said, “Starting Adda247 youtube channel helped us in increasing our reach. In the last three years, we have more than 250 million views on our YouTube channel, this kind of reach could not have been possible through any other medium.”

Most of the viewers of all top 10 YouTube channels come from Hindi speaking belt. Looking at 2018, Nagar said, “We cater to government job aspirants, who are in the age bracket 18-28 years. More than 40 per cent of our viewers come from Tier-III and villages. More than 60 per cent of our audience is Hindi speaking, though we have content in both English and Hindi on our channel. Some of the top videos of 2018 were — English Learning Videos, Live Exam Analysis and Maths Calculation Shortcut videos.”