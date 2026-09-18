What has happened so far as Nilekani-led NEET reforms panel prepares report

The Nandan Nilekani-led high-powered panel examining structural reforms in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) is expected to submit its first interim report to the Centre by the end of September, the government told the Supreme Court on Friday. The panel has already held consultations with members of the earlier committee headed by former ISRO chairman K Radhakrishnan.
Here’s what has been happening this past month around the proposed NEET and NTA reforms:
Nilekani panel to submit first report by month-end
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court that the Nilekani panel has held “exhaustive consultations” and is likely to submit its first interim report by the end of September.
The court has asked the DoPT joint secretary assisting the panel to file an affidavit detailing the steps taken so far.
Supreme Court wants permanent NTA structure
The court said institutionalising the NEET process is the most important issue. It stressed the need for a permanent structure, including permanent staff and dedicated verticals, with minimal deputation. The Centre said the upgraded NTA system has ensured permanency of the structure, although human resources are only partially in place.
The bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe also indicated that it would like to visit NTA’s newly upgraded facility to examine the systems put in place. The matter is being heard alongside petitions seeking reforms in the conduct and institutional structure of NEET.
NTA recruitment and staffing are being strengthened
NTA has been working on strengthening its leadership and workforce as part of the broader institutional reform programme. The agency has invited applications for several posts on deputation and has also issued recruitment and engagement notices for specialist roles.
Its current notices include vacancies related to areas such as assessment, research, psychometrics and information security.
Examination security is being expanded
NTA has floated tenders for several technology and security measures, including CBT infrastructure, NEET-UG CCTV, face authentication, frisking and an external examination monitoring agency. The agency is also seeking outsourced manpower and comprehensive printing services.
NEET-UG move to computer-based testing ‘very soon’
NTA Director General Abhishek Singh has said NEET-UG will move to CBT “very soon”. NTA already conducts JEE, UGC-NET and CUET in CBT mode. The Nilekani task force is examining the transition, which would require expansion of secure centres, computing infrastructure and safeguards.
AI is being explored for exam security
NTA is also examining the use of AI and analytics to study examination logs, identify irregular patterns and detect possible fraud. The broader reform programme includes technology-enabled safeguards, biometric authentication and continuous monitoring.
NTA is looking beyond India
Singh has also said NTA eventually wants to explore cross-border examinations and share its testing framework with other countries. He pointed to China’s Gaokao and said BRICS countries could collaborate on examination security and question-paper technology. For now, he said, the priority remains strengthening India’s examination system.
(with PTI inputs)