What has happened so far as Nilekani-led NEET reforms panel prepares report

The cancellation of the May 3 NEET UG exam sparked nationwide protests. File

The Nandan Nilekani-led high-powered panel examining structural reforms in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) is expected to submit its first interim report to the Centre by the end of September, the government told the Supreme Court on Friday. The panel has already held consultations with members of the earlier committee headed by former ISRO chairman K Radhakrishnan.

Here’s what has been happening this past month around the proposed NEET and NTA reforms:

Nilekani panel to submit first report by month-end

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court that the Nilekani panel has held “exhaustive consultations” and is likely to submit its first interim report by the end of September.