What are fake universities? How are they identified? UGC chairman answers

The University Grants Commission (UGC) recently released its fresh list of fake universities and warned students against taking admission to these educational institutions. UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar has answered a few questions on how the higher education regulator identifies and takes action against these fraud universities. Here are the questions and answers.

What is a fake university?

Jagadesh Kumar: To understand what a fake university is, we need to see how a university is defined in Section 2(f) of the UGC Act, 1956:

A ‘university’ means an institute established or incorporated by or under a central Act, a provincial Act or a state Act, and includes any such institution as may, in consultation with the university concerned, be recognised by the Commission in accordance with the regulations made in this behalf under this Act.

Further, according to Section 22 of the UGC Act, the right of conferring or granting degrees should be exercised only by a university established or incorporated by or under a central Act, a provincial Act or a state Act or an institution deemed to be a university under Section 3 or an institution specially empowered by an Act of Parliament to confer or grant degrees.

Thus no person or authority other than those meeting these criteria should confer, or grant, or hold themselves out as entitled to confer or grant, any degree.

‘Degree’ here means any such degree the previous approval of the central government and specified by the Commission by notification in the official gazette.

Any institution which is not established as per the UGC Act and offers degrees in contravention of these conditions is a fake institution.

Q.How does the UGC identify fake universities across the country?

Jagadesh Kumar: Such cases come to the notice of the UGC through print or electronic media, on receipt of a complaint from the public or students, references from state/Union territories/local authorities and court judgement and so on.

The UGC’s Anti Malpractice Cell (AMPC) has been functioning since 30 May 1996. The objective of the AMPC is to curb the menace of fake universities and degrees. The cell is dealing with all matters relating to the existence/functioning of fake or non-recognised universities/institutions functioning in contravention of the UGC Act. The AMPC liaisons with different agencies of the central/state governments to check the menace of fake and non-recognised institutions and also requests the states/Union territories and local authorities to take action against such institutions for violating the UGC Act and other penal laws.

We request the general public to get in touch with the UGC if they find any institution offering degrees in contravention of the UGC rules.

What does the UGC do once a fake university is identified?

Jagadesh Kumar: The UGC issues show-cause notices/warning notices to unauthorised universities awarding invalid degrees. It issues press releases and public notices containing a state-wise list of fake universities in the country. We also writes to state chief secretaries, education secretaries and principal secretaries to take action against the fake universities/institutions located under their jurisdiction under intimation to the UGC.

Is there a list of fake universities which students can refer to?

Jagadesh Kumar: The UGC includes the name of self-styled institutions which do not comply with its rules in the list of fake universities. Presently, 21 fake universities/institutions are enlisted in the list of fake universities maintained by the UGC which is also available on the official website: https://www.ugc.ac.in/page/Fake-Universities.aspx

State-wise list of fake universities as of July 2022

Delhi

All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University, Office Kh. No. 608-609, 1st Floor, Sant Kripal Singh Public Trust Building, Near BDO Office, Alipur, Delhi-110036

Commercial University Ltd., Daryaganj, Delhi

United Nations University, Delhi

Vocational University, Delhi

ADR-Centric Juridical University, ADR House, 8J, Gopala Tower, 25 Rajendra Place, New Delhi – 110 008.

Indian Institute of Science and Engineering, New Delhi

Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment, Rozgar Sewasadan, 672, Sanjay Enclave, Opp. GTK Depot, Delhi-110033

Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University), 351-352, Phase-I, Block-A, Vijay Vihar, Rithala, Rohini, Delhi-110085

Karnataka

Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, Gokak, Belgaum

Kerala

St. John’s University, Kishanattam

Maharashtra

Raja Arabic University, Nagpur

West Bengal

Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata

Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research,8-A, Diamond Harbour Road, Builtech inn, 2nd Floor, Thakurpurkur, Kolkata

Uttar Pradesh

Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag, Allahabad

National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Kanpur

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Achaltal, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh

Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Bharat Bhawan, Matiyari Chinhat, Faizabad Road, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

Odisha

Nababharat Shiksha Parishad, Anupoorna Bhawan, Plot No. 242, Pani Tanki Road,Shaktinagar, Rourkela

North Orissa University of Agriculture & Technology

Puducherry

Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education, No. 186, Thilaspet, Vazhuthavoor Road

Andhra Pradesh

Christ New Testament Deemed University, #32-32-2003, 7th Lane, Kakumanuvarithoto, Guntur;

Another address of Christ New Testament Deemed University, Fit No. 301, Grace Villa Apts., 7/5, Srinagar, Guntur