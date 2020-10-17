What after NEET 2020 result? Admission process, cut-off

NEET Result 2020: Check cut-off, admission process in MBBS colleges across state. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

NTA NEET 2020 result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the NEET 2020 result on October 16 at the official website ntaneet.nic.in. Candidates can check and download the result from the official website. NTA successfully concluded the NEET exam on September 13 and re-exam on October 14.

Admission process

The Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS) on behalf of Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct the counselling for admission into 15 per cent All India Quota seats (AIQ) in government colleges (except for colleges of Jammu and Kashmir state), seats in central and deemed universities and for Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) Pune.

The counselling for 85 per cent state quota seats in government colleges and all the seats in private medical/ dental colleges will be conducted by the respective state counselling authorities.

NEET cut-off

The qualifying cut-off for NEET 2020 has also been announced along with the result.

Scores/ rank of the NEET exam is considered for admission into MBBS and BDS courses offered by colleges in the country. Admission into AYUSH and BVSc and AH courses is also done on the basis of the scores.

