What after JEE Main 2020 result? JEE Advanced, JoSAA counselling and states accepting JEE Main scores

JEE Main result was the most awaited event for the engineering aspirants this month. With the declaration of the result on September 11, candidates are now looking for the next process which is the counselling and admission. JEE Main exam is conducted for admission into 31 NITs, 26 IIITs, 30 GFTIs and IIEST Shibpur. The entrance exam is also a gateway for JEE Advanced.

There are two things that candidates can look for after the JEE Main result is declared. JEE Advanced if they are amongst the 2,50,000 students who have scored equal to or above the JEE Main cut-off. The second step is admissions through JoSAA or state.

JEE Advanced 2020: The entry to the 23 IITs is through JEE Advanced. The application form has been released and the last date to apply is September 17. JEE Advanced exam will be conducted on September 27.

JoSAA counselling: JoSAA counselling is the centralised counselling for admission through JEE Main and JEE Advanced rank/scores. Through JoSAA counselling, qualified candidates will be eligible for admission into 111 participating institutions including IITs, NITs, IIITs, GFTIs and IIEST Shibpur. The registration process for JoSAA counselling will start on October 6.

Other options apart from JoSAA counselling

Candidates who have not qualified for admission through the JoSAA Counselling, still have other options to look at. Many other universities/colleges accept JEE Main score/rank for admission of candidates to the BTech courses. Some of the universities or colleges accepting JEE Main scores are:

— Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology, Punjab

— Delhi Technological University

— Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy

— Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University

A look at states accepting JEE Main scores

Some states also consider JEE Main scores or rank for admission into the undergraduate engineering courses in the state. Even with a rank of more than 2 lakh, a candidate can get admission in the BTech course through state counselling. Some of the state admissions held on the basis of JEE Main scores are:

— Haryana Engineering Admission

— Madhya Pradesh BE Admission

— Punjab Engineering Admission

— Uttarakhand Engineering Admission

Engineering aspirants have a lot of options available to them. They should explore all the options available to get admission in the best college based on their ranks.

