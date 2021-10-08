What after JEE Advanced 2021 result? Here are details about admission process, cut-off

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur will declare the JEE Advanced 2021 result on October 15. Candidates will be able to download their JEE Advanced result 2021 from the official website — jeeadv.ac.in. The result of JEE Advanced 2021 can be checked using the roll number, date of birth and phone number.

Steps to download JEE Advanced 2021 Result

Visit JEE Advanced 2021 official website – jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on the “JEE Advanced 2021 result” link.

Login using the roll number, date of birth and phone number.

Upon successful login, the JEE Advanced result 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Check the details and download the scorecard for future references.

What after JEE Advanced 2021 Result?

The result of JEE Advanced 2021 will be declared in the form of a scorecard having details like qualifying status, category wise rank, All India Rank, and more. Along with the results, IIT-KGP will also release the list of toppers and the common rank list (CRL).

The minimum marks or percentage required by a candidate to qualify the entrance exam will constitute the JEE Advanced 2021 cut-off. Candidates will have to score marks equal to or more than the JEE Advanced cut-off 2021 to be considered for further admission process.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) conducts the common counselling to allot seats across the IITs, NITs, IIITs and other GFTIs. Candidates who secure a rank in JEE Advanced 2021 exam will be eligible to participate in the Joint Seat Allocation process for seats in IITs.

Candidates seeking admission into IITs will have to complete the JoSAA 2021 registration and choice filling process by submitting their preferred courses and institutes. Finally, based on the candidate’s choices, seats will be allotted.

Students who will be allotted a seat have to download their seat allotment letter. Students have to log in using their application number and password for downloading their seat allotment letter. Such candidates will also have to pay the seat acceptance fee and visit the reporting centres for the document verification process.