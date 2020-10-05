What after JEE Advanced 2020 result? Check admission process, cut-off

Check JEE Advanced result at jeeadv.ac.in. File

The result of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020 has been released. Chirag Falor — who is also the JEE Main topper — has secured all India rank 1 in JEE Advanced. Among females, Kanishka Mittal has topped the exam with 315 marks and AIR 17. The result along with cut-off for admissions to IITs and rank lists will be available at jeeadv.ac.in.

Admission process

JEE Advanced counselling and seat allotment result will be organised by Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). The counselling is conducted as a centralised online admission process for admission into 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 29 other government funded technical institutes (other-GFTIs). JoSAA registration process will start from October 6.

Stepwise JEE Advanced counselling process:

Step 1: Registration

Step 2: Choice filling and locking

Step 3: Seat Allotment

Step 4: Fee payment and reporting at centres

JEE Advanced 2020 cut-off

IIT-Delhi has already released the JEE Advanced qualifying cut-off. This is the minimum marks that candidates need to secure in order to qualify the entrance exam and to be eligible to apply for admissions to the 23 IITs through JoSAA.

JEE Advanced 2020 cut-off (Qualifying)

Admissions and seat allotment to the 23 Indian Institutes of Technology are on the basis of the JEE Advanced ranks. Only candidates who score the above given JEE Advanced cut-off will be deemed eligible to apply for the admissions and will be issued the rank card for the entrance.

It is to be noted that the admission cut-off for JEE Advanced will be available only at the end of each round of counselling where the last ranks for admissions to the various branches in each IIT will be released by JoSAA. The cut-off will vary for each IIT, each branch, category, gender etc.

