Will CBSE’s cancelled exams impact admissions?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) last week decided to conduct only major examinations which will be necessary for college admissions. This means once the lockdown is over, exams will be held for as many as 29 out of 43-odd subjects. Of these, 28 subjects are for second language, none of which will be conducted.

There are a lot of queries raised by students and parents regarding how it will affect the admission process and how the result of class 12 will be calculated. Here we answer all those queries:

What is the importance of CBSE’s cancelled exams?

Students often take regional or foreign languages (also known as second language subjects) or the six subjects to enhance their score. Those seeking higher education in a particular language or those aspiring for a state government job need to have a school-level qualification in the same. Many wonder how this would impact their admissions.

For class 10 students, the situation is not as tensed as only two exams, that too, electives have been cancelled. Those two papers are — information and communication technology, computer applications. For students belonging to North-East Delhi, whose exams were postponed earlier due to violence in Delhi, including the major subjects will have to appear for exams.

Will it affect results, admission?

CBSE has maintained that even as the annual exams for certain subjects will not be conducted that does not mean that the evaluation will not be held. CBSE, through several circulars, has informed that the assessment for these exams will be done based on other parameters. A mechanism is being devised by the board for the same. Meanwhile, state boards have asked their schools to send assessments based on performance of student throughout the year in the particular subjects for the cancelled exams. .

Will the cancelled exams affect admissions

These marks so obtained will be mentioned in the marksheet and hence will be considered at time of admissions. CBSE, in an official circular said, the board is making provisions adding the marks for cancelled subjects in the marksheets.

“It may be noted that the Board will conduct examinations for only main subjects that will be required for promotion and maybe crucial for admissions in higher educational institutions. For the rest of the subjects, the Board will not hold examinations; the instructions for

marking/assessment in all such cases shall be separately issued by the Board,” said the board.

CBSE has also clarified that students will be given 10-days time after lifting of lockdown. The Prime Minister had announced a lockdown till April 14 but as the cases increase in India, several states are suggesting to extend the lockdown. At the time of writing this article, the number of infected cases has crossed 5000 in India.

In an earlier interview with The Indian Express, HRD Secretary Amit Khare had said that the new academic year should not be delayed by one month. On CBSE exams he had said, “The pending papers can be completed in May and results will be announced in June.” The Board is yet to declare a date.

Meanwhile, University Grants Commission (UGC) has constituted a seven member committee to create an academic schedule which “avoid any delay in the conduct of examinations and also start of academic session 2020-21”. The report is yet to be out.

