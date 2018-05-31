West Bengal WBSCTE JEXPO, VOCLET 2018: Results declared at webscte.co.in

WBSCTE JEXPO, VOCLET 2018: All the students who appeared for the examination can check the results through webscte.co.in, exametc.com WBSCTE JEXPO, VOCLET 2018: All the students who appeared for the examination can check the results through webscte.co.in, exametc.com

WBSCTE JEXPO, VOCLET 2018: West Bengal State Council of Technical & Vocational Education & Skill Development (WBSCTVESD) or WBSCTE has declared the results of JEXPO 2018, June 1, 2018. Anupam Kumar Gupta topped in the VOCLET examination, and Soumik Dutta secured the first position in JEXPO examination. This year, around 66,152 candidates appeared for the JEXPO examination, while 10,997 candidates sat for the VOCLET examination.

All the students who appeared for the examination can check the results through webscte.co.in, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, examresults.net, results.shiksha. This year, the examination was conducted on Sunday, April 29.

Steps to download the JEXPO 2018 results

– Go to the official website of the WBCTE (webscte.org and examresults.net).

– Click on the link for the JEXPO and VOCLET results 2018.

– Enter your details in the fields provided.

– Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

Results via SMS

The result is also available via SMS. To get results via SMS, the candidates have to follow following steps.

For JEXPO: Send SMS as “JEXPO<space>Enrolment No. to 56070”

For VOCLET: Send SMS as “VOCLET<space>Enrolment No. to 56070

Results via app

The result is also available via Android Mobile app, WBSCTE Results 2018. To view result, the candidates have to download app from google play store.

Last year, the results were declared on May 19, and a total of 83,762 students appeared in the examination. The successful students will get admission to Engineering/Technology diploma courses in polytechnic colleges in the state of West Bengal

