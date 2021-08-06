West Bengal WBJEE result 2021 declared, check direct link

Students who appeared in the exam can check the result through the website- wbjeeb.nic.in. (Representative image)

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has announced the WBJEE-2021 today via press conference. The exam was conducted on July 17 in offline mode. Students who appeared in the exam can check the result through the website- wbjeeb.nic.in. The result links will be activated soon on the official website.

For the first time since the pandemic struck and the lockdown took effect, more than 92,000 took the engineering entrance test from exam centres. The examinees this year numbered 92,695, of which 70,105 were from the state. Assam, Tripura, Jharkhand and other states accounted for.

The WBJEE board has released the final answer key of the WBJEE 2021 exam on August 5. The result has been computed based on the final answer key released after a thorough post-examination internal review and review of candidates’ challenges received.

Those who clear the cut-off will be called for counselling sessions. The dates of counselling will be notified by the board soon. WBJEE is a common entrance examination for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy and architecture in universities, govt. colleges and self-financed institutes in the state.

Meanwhile, the NTA has also released the final answer key for JEE Main exam 2021 session 3. The JEE Main 2021 are expected to be announced soon.