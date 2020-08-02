West Bengal WBJEE 2020 result date and time updates

West Bengal WBJEE 2020 results: The result will be announced on August 7. Representational image/ file West Bengal WBJEE 2020 results: The result will be announced on August 7. Representational image/ file

West Bengal WBJEE 2020 results: Six months since the state Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2020) was conducted, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is finally going to announce the result on Friday next week, August 7. Confirming the result declaration date, chairman Malayendu Saha said that the result timing and the counselling schedule will be announced next week. The result will be announced via press conference from the board office, following which it will be available at the website- wbjeeb.nic.in.

“The board has completed the evaluation process in April, but the delay is due to the Higher Secondary exam. The Uccha Madhyamik result was declared on July 17,” the official said.

The entire counselling process can go online taking note of the COVID-19 pandemic situations. “We are considering the feasibility for conducting the counselling session offline due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. Even if the online counselling process can be a bit technical for some candidates, the board is thinking to keep both online and offline counselling process.” The board earlier announced the list of provisional institutes for admission to undergraduate courses in Engineering/Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture for the new academic session. The list of government, private institutes are available at the website- wbjeeb.nic.in.

The counselling session may be conducted in September, with the classes may resume in October, before Durga Puja. “The decision regarding the commencement of the classes will be taken by the state government. The counselling process can be commenced in September, the detail will be announced on August 7, following the result declaration.

Around 1.1 lakh candidates appeared for the engineering entrance examination that was conducted on February 2, before the HS exams. The Uccha Madhyamik exam was recorded highest pass percentage this year with 90.13 per cent. The Science stream has secured the best pass percentage with 98.83 per cent followed by Commerce- 92.22 per cent. The pass percentage in Arts stream touched at 88.74 per cent.

